BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results From Trial Evaluating Pegunigalsidase Alfa For Treatment Of Fabry Disease

May 11 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc:

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE BRIDGE PHASE III OPEN-LABEL, SWITCH-OVER CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PEGUNIGALSIDASE ALFA FOR THE TREATMENT OF FABRY DISEASE

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE III BRIDGE OPEN-LABEL, SWITCH-OVER CLINICAL TRIAL MET MAIN OBJECTIVES FOR SAFETY AND EFFICACY

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE ANALYSIS INDICATES SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN RENAL FUNCTION

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - PRX-102 WAS FOUND TO BE WELL TOLERATED

* PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - HAVE EXPERIENCED MINOR DELAYS IN COMPLETING BLA SUBMISSION FOR PRX-102