BRIEF-Protea Biosciences Group Says Board Determined It Will Be Required To File Voluntary Petition For Reorganization Under Chapter 11

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Protea Biosciences Group Inc:

* PROTEA BIOSCIENCES GROUP INC - ON NOV 30, BOARD OF CO DETERMINED IT WILL BE REQUIRED TO FILE VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11

* PROTEA BIOSCIENCES GROUP INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO FILE CHAPTER 11 CASE ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017

* PROTEA BIOSCIENCES GROUP INC - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS BUSINESS AT A REDUCED LEVEL AS A DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION UNDER JURISDICTION OF COURT