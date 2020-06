June 2 (Reuters) - Protech Home Medical Corp:

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE 21.7 MILLION UNITS AT $1.15 PER UNIT

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL - EACH UNIT SHALL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO & ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT OF CO