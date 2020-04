April 28 (Reuters) - Protech Home Medical Corp:

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP SEES Q2 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $24.0 MILLION TO $24.3 MILLION

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP SEES Q2 NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $1.5 MILLION TO $1.7 MILLION