May 15 (Reuters) - Protech Home Medical Corp:

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL RELEASES SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP - REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 ON TARGET WITH GUIDANCE AT $18.7 MILLION

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP QTRLY NET LOSS $3.8 MILLION