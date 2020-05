BRIEF-Protech Says Confident In Its Ability To Execute Its Short And Long-Term Business Objectives

May 19 (Reuters) - Protech Home Medical Corp:

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP - REVENUE FOR Q2 2020 WAS $24.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $20.8 MILLION FOR Q2 2019

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP - ANTICIPATE MORE FAVORABLE DEAL TERMS ON ACQUISITION FRONT TO BECOME AVAILABLE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q2 2020 WAS $4.9 MILLION (20.4% MARGIN), COMPARED TO $3.8 MILLION (18.2% MARGIN) FOR Q2 2019

* PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP - CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO EXECUTE ON ITS SHORT AND LONG-TERM BUSINESS OBJECTIVES