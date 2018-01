BRIEF-Protective Enters Agreement To Reinsure Liberty Life, Annuity Business

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Protective Life Corporation:

* PROTECTIVE ENTERS AGREEMENT TO REINSURE LIBERTY LIFE AND ANNUITY BUSINESS

* PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION SAYS HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP

* PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION SAYS TRANSACTION REPRESENTS CAPITAL INVESTMENT BY PROTECTIVE OF ABOUT $1.17 BILLION

* PROTECTIVE LIFE CORP- TO BUY VIA REINSURANCE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF INDIVIDUAL LIFE & ANNUITY BUSINESS OF LIBERTY LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY OF BOSTON

* PROTECTIVE LIFE CORP- ‍REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE IN CONJUNCTION WITH LINCOLN'S ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY LIFE FROM AFFILIATES OF LIBERTY GROUP INC​