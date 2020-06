Protective Insurance Corp:

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS AGAINST CONTINGENT SALE AGREEMENT

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE - BOARD IS EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE TO CO

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE - EXPECTS TO REDEEM ALL OR SOME CLASS A SHARES OF CO PURCHASED BY OFFERING PARTIES IF CONTINGENT SALE AGREEMENT IS CONSUMMATED