BRIEF-Protective Insurance Corporation Special Committee Of Board Of Directors To Review Contingent Sale Agreement

May 5 (Reuters) - Protective Insurance Corp:

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORPORATION SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REVIEW CONTINGENT SALE AGREEMENT

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORP - BOARD AMENDED CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF BY-LAWS TO PROVIDE THAT ONLY BOARD MAY CALL A SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO REVIEW CONTINGENT SALE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY CERTAIN THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS, SHAREHOLDERS, OTHER PARTIES