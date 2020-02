BRIEF-Protective Insurance Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share of $0.26

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Protective Insurance Corp:

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE $124.4 MILLION VERSUS $107.1 MILLION

* PROTECTIVE INSURANCE - GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR Q4 OF 2019 DECREASED 7.2% TO $141.7 MILLION VERSUS $152.7 MILLION WRITTEN DURING PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR Q4 OF 2019 DECREASED TO $111.4 MILLION, DOWN 6.2% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS $25.51, AN INCREASE OF $1.56 PER SHARE DURING 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: