BRIEF-Protector Forsikring - CR 92.1% And Strong Return On Investments

July 10 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* CR 92.1% AND STRONG RETURN ON INVESTMENTS

* PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA - PROFIT FOR QUARTER WAS NOK 580.4M AGAINST NOK -125.7M IN Q2 2019.

* PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA - RESULT IS DRIVEN BY A GOOD TECHNICAL RESULT AND A STRONG RETURN ON INVESTMENTS.

* PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA - NET COMBINED RATIO WAS 92.1%, A STRONG IMPROVEMENT FROM Q2 2019.

* PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA - IN Q2, GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 16% IN NOK DRIVEN BY A STRONG GROWTH IN UK.

* PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA - RETURN ON INVESTMENTS TOTALLED NOK 638.8M, OR 5.2% COMPARED TO A NEGATIVE RETURN OF NOK -69.3M OR -0.6% IN Q2 2019.