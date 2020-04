April 30 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* CR 98,3% AND POOR RETURN ON INVESTMENTS

* Q1 INVESTMENT RESULT ENDED ON NEGATIVE SIDE WITH MNOK -452.1

* PROFIT FOR Q1 WAS NOK -384.9M.

* FROM APRIL 1ST TO AND INCLUDING APRIL 29TH INVESTMENT RESULT IMPROVED BY MNOK 324

* Q1 EQUITY PORTFOLIO INCLUSIVE OF HEDGING INSTRUMENTS INFLICTED A LOSS OF MNOK -330.9 (-28.8%), WHEREAS FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO ENDED WITH A NEGATIVE RESULT OF MNOK -121.1 (-1.1%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)