Oct 26 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring Asa:

* Protector Forsikring Asa says ‍delivers an operating profit of nok 149.1 million in q3 of 2017​

* Protector Forsikring Asa qtrly ‍premium growth continues with gross written premiums up 56.3% compared to q3 2016​

* Protector Forsikring Asa qtrly ‍gross premiums written nok 645.1 million , up 56.3% from nok 412.8​ million

* ‍company maintains its guiding for 2017 with 22% premium growth and combined ratio at 92%​