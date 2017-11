Nov 17 (Reuters) - PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA:

* REINSURANCE DISAGREEMENT RELATED TO GRENFELL TOWER PROPERTY LOSS

* ‍MAXIMUM POTENTIAL LOSS FOR PROTECTOR IS ESTIMATED TO AN ADDITIONAL NOK 100 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍WILL NOT INCREASE RESERVED LOSSES ON CLAIM IN Q4 2017​

* ‍PROTECTOR WILL CONTINUE DIALOGUE WITH REINSURER​