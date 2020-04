April 17 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* THE SWEDISH COMPETITION AUTHORITY DROPS THE CASE AGAINST PROTECTOR

* SWEDISH COMPETITION AUTHORITY HAS DECIDED TO DROP CASE AGAINST PROTECTOR, AND STATE THAT THEY, FOLLOWING AN OVERALL ASSESSMENT OF WHAT HAS EMERGED IN INVESTIGATIONS, HAVE CHOSEN TO DROP CASE AGAINST PROTECTOR

* SWEDISH COMPETITION AUTHORITY'S DECISION TO DROP CASE AGAINST PROTECTOR CANNOT BE APPEALED