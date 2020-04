BRIEF-Protector Forsikring warns of Q1 loss, eyes gain in April

April 15 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* BASED UPON PRELIMINARY ACCOUNTING FIGURES THE RESULT FOR Q1 WILL BE NEGATIVE WITH APPROX. MNOK -385

* Q1 INVESTMENT RESULT ENDED ON NEGATIVE SIDE WITH MNOK -452

* EQUITY PORTFOLIO INCLUSIVE OF HEDGING INSTRUMENTS INFLICTED A LOSS OF MNOK -331

* FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO ENDED WITH A NEGATIVE RESULT OF MNOK -121

* FROM APRIL 1ST UNTIL APRIL 14TH INVESTMENT RESULT IMPROVED BY MNOK 180

* END OF 2019 ABOUT 16% OF OUR TOTAL FINANCIAL POSITIONS WHERE ALLOCATED TO HY. BY END OF MARCH WE HAVE INCREASED THIS ALLOCATION TO 28%

* IN Q1 WE DELIVERED A NET COMBINED RATIO OF 98.3%, COMPARED TO 105.9% SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)