a month ago
BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln
July 6, 2017 / 6:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Protector ForsikringAsa

* Protector Forsikring ASA says delivers an operating profit of NOK 169.5 million in Q2 of 2017

* Maintains guiding for 2016 with 20% premium growth and a combined ratio of 92%

* Qtrly gross premiums written MNOK 890.5, up 23.4% from MNOK 721.8

* Protector Forsikring ASA says gross combined ratio for quarter totals to 143,6% driven by dramatic fire in uk

* Protector Forsikring ASA says net combined ratio is strengthened from 93,7% in q2 2016 to 90,7% in q2 2017 despite Grenfell tower accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

