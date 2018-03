BRIEF-Protein Science To Advance Through Leniobio And Dow Agrosciences License Agreement

March 15 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* PROTEIN SCIENCE TO ADVANCE THROUGH LENIOBIO AND DOW AGROSCIENCES LICENSE AGREEMENT

* LENIOBIO - EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ENABLE LENIOBIO TO UTILIZE DOW AGROSCIENCES’ PROPRIETARY EUKARYOTIC CELL-FREE PROTEIN EXPRESSION TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍LENIOBIO - WILL MARKET INNOVATION TO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL DEVELOPERS UNDER BRAND NAME ALICE​

* LENIOBIO - WILL LAUNCH ALICE PLATFORM IN 2018 INITIALLY AS AN EXPRESSION KIT THAT YIELDS HIGHER AMOUNTS OF PROTEINS ON AVERAGE