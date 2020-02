Feb 11 (Reuters) - Proteome Sciences Plc:

* PROTEOME SCIENCES PLC- YEAR END TRADING UPDATE

* PROTEOME SCIENCES PLC- GROUP UNAUDITED REVENUES FOR FULL 2019 YEAR ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £4.7M (2018: £3.0M)

* PROTEOME SCIENCES PLC- FOR FY, COMPANY ANTICIPATES A PROFIT AFTER TAX OF APPROXIMATELY £0.2M (2018: LOSS OF £1.3M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: