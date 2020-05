May 25 (Reuters) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd :

* PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES- ANNOUNCES AWARDED TWO GRANTS UNDER WESTERN AUSTRALIAN COVID-19 RESEARCH GRANTS PROGRAM

* PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES- GRANTS TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RESEARCH TO DEVELOP RAPID DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR IDENTIFICATION OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS