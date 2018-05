May 8 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEON THERAPEUTICS - CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE'S API