2 months ago
June 22, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc :

* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement

* Intends to use proceeds from transaction to complete ongoing patency-2 trial and fund continued market access activities

* Private placement of 22,000 shares of company's series a convertible preferred stock for gross proceeds of $22.0 million

* Holders of preferred stock will be entitled to elect one director to company's board of directors

* Financing also extends company's cash runway from Q3 of 2018 into Q4 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

