FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics Q3 ‍loss per share $1.08​
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics Q3 ‍loss per share $1.08​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Proteon Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Remain on-track to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 in patency-2, co’s second phase 3 clinical trial of vonapanitase​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $1.08​

* Expects its cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q4 of 2019,

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.