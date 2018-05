May 8 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INDEPENDENT STEERING COMMITTEE OF LEADING EXPERTS TO ADVISE ON THE GLOBAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR PTI-428 IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - STEERING COMMITTEE WILL ADVISE ON DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE 3 GLOBAL CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR PTI-428