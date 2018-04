April 4 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TRIPLE COMBINATION PROGRAM IN PATIENTS WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

FDA GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CO'S TRIPLE COMBINATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS