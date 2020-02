Feb 24 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS AND CF EUROPE ANNOUNCE COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR CHOICES, THE FIRST-EVER PERSONALIZED MEDICINE-BASED STUDY IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS CHOICES TO POTENTIALLY SERVE AS BASIS FOR AN MAA IN 2021