March 20 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF EQUITY OFFERING DUE TO MARKET CONDITIONS

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍NOT PROCEEDING WITH PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 9 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS - ‍CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS NOT CONDUCIVE FOR OFFERING ON TERMS THAT WOULD BE IN BEST INTEREST OF ITS CURRENT STOCKHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: