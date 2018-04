April 23 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS - ON APRIL 20, CO & ASTELLAS PHARMA ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO COLLABORATION & LICENSE AGREEMENT DATED NOVEMBER 4, 2014

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS RESEARCH TERM FOR INITIAL PROJECT UNDER ASTELLAS AGREEMENT TO DEC 4, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2F9O9I5) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)