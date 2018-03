BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents,Short-Term Investments To Be Enough To Fund Its Operating Expenses

March 14 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO BE ENOUGH TO FUND ITS OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPEX INTO EARLY 2019

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - DATA FROM PTI'S DOUBLE COMBINATION STUDY OF PTI-801 AND PTI-808 IN CF PATIENTS EXPECTED MID 2018