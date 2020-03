March 10 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC - THERE WAS NO REVENUE IN EITHER 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2019, OR IN SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: