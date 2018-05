May 7 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON MAY 2, CFO AND TREASURER, HELEN BOUDREAU, PROVIDED NOTICE OF RESIGNATION TO PURSUE ANOTHER PROFESSIONAL OPPORTUNITY

* PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS SAYS HELEN BOUDREAU WILL REMAIN CFO AND TREASURER THROUGH JUNE 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)