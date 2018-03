BRIEF-Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration With Celgene

March 20 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc:

* PROTHENA ANNOUNCES GLOBAL NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE FOR NOVEL THERAPIES FOR PATIENTS WITH NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* PROTHENA CORPORATION - PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

* PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO

* PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC - CELGENE WILL SUBSCRIBE TO ABOUT 1.2 MILLION OF PROTHENA’S ORDINARY SHARES AT $42.57 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: