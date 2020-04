April 22 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation PLC:

* UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PASADENA STUDY OF PRASINEZUMAB (PRX002/RG7935) IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC - ROCHE IS EVALUATING DATA FROM PART 1 OF PASADENA STUDY TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS

* PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC - A FURTHER UPDATE ON PRASINEZUMAB IS EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: