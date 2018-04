April 23 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation PLC:

* PROTHENA DISCONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF NEOD001 FOR AL AMYLOIDOSIS

* PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC - PHASE 3 VITAL AMYLOIDOSIS STUDY BEING DISCONTINUED BASED ON FUTILITY ANALYSIS

* PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC - PHASE 2B PRONTO STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR SECONDARY ENDPOINTS