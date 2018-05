BRIEF-Prothena Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.26

May 8 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation PLC:

* PROTHENA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE $200,000 VERSUS $300,000

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.86 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $32.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT

* WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN

* EXPECTS TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE DURING Q2 ON REORGANIZATION PLANS AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018