BRIEF-Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with Psoriasis

* Prothena reports results from phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis
* Prothena Corporation Plc - prx003 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated up to and including highest dose level tested at 30 mg/kg
* Prothena Corporation - there were no serious adverse events in PRX003-treated patients and two patients discontinued study drug due to adverse events
* Prothena Corporation- clinical results in study did not meet pre-specified criteria evidence required to advance PRX003 to mid-stage clinical development