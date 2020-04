April 23 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* PROTHERA BIOLOGICS AND TAKEDA ENTER GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY BASED ON INTER-ALPHA INHIBITOR PROTEINS (IAIP)

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - FINANCIAL TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED