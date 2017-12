Dec 1 (Reuters) - Proto Labs Inc:

* PROTO LABS INC - ‍ON NOVEMBER 27, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS LENDER - SEC FILING​

* PROTO LABS INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES COMPANY WITH A COMMITTED $30 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* PROTO LABS INC - ‍COMMITMENTS UNDER FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON NOVEMBER 30, 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jE8XyL) Further company coverage: