Dec 12 (Reuters) - Proto Labs Inc:

* SEES 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $425 MILLION- $450 MILLION- SEC FILING

* - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40 TO $2.60

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - NOW SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE OF $89 MILLION TO $94 MILLION, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.53 TO $0.59

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $88.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text : [bit.ly/2yhRcdV] Further company coverage: