April 26 (Reuters) - Proto Labs Inc:

* PROTOLABS REPORTS RECORD REVENUE AND NET INCOME FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q1 REVENUE $107.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $103.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NUMBER OF UNIQUE PRODUCT DEVELOPERS AND ENGINEERS SERVED THROUGH WEB-BASED CUSTOMER INTERFACE 18,057 IN Q1, UP 22 PERCENT