June 4 (Reuters) - Proton Motor Power Systems PLC:

* PROTON MOTOR POWER - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS - ON TRACK TO FULFILL ALL DELIVERIES TO CUSTOMERS IN CURRENT PRODUCTION PIPELINE RESULTING FROM Q1, PREVIOUS ORDER INTAKE.

* PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC - FACTORY IN PUCHHEIM REMAINS FULLY OPEN AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY HAS BEEN UNAFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: