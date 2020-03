BRIEF-Provention Announces Positive Data From Phase 1B Prevail Study Of PRV-3279

March 12 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc:

* PROVENTION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 1B PREVAIL STUDY OF PRV-3279

* PROVENTION BIO INC - PRV-3279 INHIBITED FUNCTION OF B CELLS, DURABLY AND WITHOUT DEPLETION

* PROVENTION BIO INC - PRV-3279 WAS WELL TOLERATED IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - PRV-3279 WAS WELL-TOLERATED, WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - PLANS TO COMMENCE PHASE 2A PORTION OF PREVAIL STUDY IN LUPUS PATIENTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021