May 18 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc:

* PROVENTION BIO AND VACTECH ANNOUNCE PUBLICATION OF PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FOR A PRECLINICAL PROTOTYPE OF COXSACKIEVIRUS B VACCINE

* PROVENTION BIO INC - PRECLINICAL PROTOTYPE OF COXSACKIEVIRUS B VACCINE IS WELL-TOLERATED

* PROVENTION BIO - PRECLINICAL PROTOTYPE VACCINE PROVIDES STRONG PROTECTION AGAINST COXSACKIEVIRUS B INFECTIONS AND DIABETES IN RELEVANT ANIMAL MODELS