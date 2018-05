May 9 (Reuters) - PROVENTION BIO-

* PROVENTION BIO, INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $50 MILLION – SEC FILING

* PROVENTION BIO, INC - INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST CO’S COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “PRVB,”

* PROVENTION BIO, INC SAYS MINIMUM OFFERING AMOUNT OF $40 MILLION AND A MAXIMUM OFFERING AMOUNT OF $50 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2rwJ4WB)