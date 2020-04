April 16 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc:

* PROVENTION BIO INITIATES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGIC LICENSE APPLICATION FOR TEPLIZUMAB FOR THE DELAY OR PREVENTION OF CLINICAL TYPE 1 DIABETES IN AT-RISK INDIVIDUALS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION INITIATED UNDER BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

* PROVENTION BIO INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SUBMISSION OF ALL MODULES BY YEAR-END 2020 FOR TEPLIZUMAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)