BRIEF-Provention Bio's Teplizumab Continued To Delay The Onset Of Insulin-Dependent Type 1 Diabetes

June 15 (Reuters) - Provention Bio Inc:

* PROVENTION BIO’S TEPLIZUMAB CONTINUED TO SIGNIFICANTLY DELAY THE ONSET OF INSULIN-DEPENDENT TYPE 1 DIABETES (T1D) IN PRESYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - ONE COURSE OF TEPLIZUMAB NOW SHOWN TO DELAY INSULIN-DEPENDENT T1D BY A MEDIAN OF APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - TEPLIZUMAB SIGNIFICANTLY REVERSED DECLINE IN C-PEPTIDE LEVELS

* PROVENTION BIO INC - TEPLIZUMAB WAS WELL TOLERATED AND SAFETY DATA IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

* PROVENTION BIO INC - ON TRACK TO COMPLETE BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR TEPLIZUMAB