April 3 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp:

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE TO ITS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AMENDED ITS ONGOING STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL $78 MILLION OF CAPACITY

* BOARD HAS AMENDED ITS ONGOING STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO EXTEND EXPIRATION DATE OF PROGRAM FROM DECEMBER 31 TO JUNE 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: