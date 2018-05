BRIEF-Providence Service Files Prospectus Relates To Offer, Sale From Time To Time Of Up To 1.65 Mln Shares Of Co's Common Stock

May 9 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp:

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO OFFER, SALE FROM TIME TO TIME OF UP TO 1.65 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP - PROSPECTUS ALSO RELATES TO OFFER, SALE FROM TIME TO TIME OF UP TO 765,916 SHARES OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE- PROSPECTUS ALSO RELATES TO OFFER, SALE OF 1.92 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK INITIALLY ISSUABLE UPON CONVERSION OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK