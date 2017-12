BRIEF-Provident Financial Informed UK's FCA Starts Probe Into Moneybarn

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA) HAS COMMENCED AN INVESTIGATION INTO MONEYBARN

* INVESTIGATION IN RELATION TO PROCESSES APPLIED TO AFFORDABILITY ASSESSMENTS FOR VEHICLE FINANCE AND TREATMENT IN FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES

* AIMS TO ACT RESPONSIBLY IN ALL ITS RELATIONSHIPS, AND TO PLAY A POSITIVE ROLE IN COMMUNITIES IT SERVES

* FCA HAS CONTINUED TO DISCUSS CERTAIN PROCESSES WITH MONEYBARN AND MONEYBARN HAS MADE A NUMBER OF PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS