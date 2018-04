April 10 (Reuters) - Provident Financial PLC:

* RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* ANNOUNCE THAT 17 FOR 24 RIGHTS ISSUE OF 105 MILLION SHARES AT 20 8 /11 PENCE PER SHARE CLOSED FOR ACCEPTANCES

* RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES IN RESPECT OF 101 MILLION SHARES, ABOUT 96.3 PERCENT OF TOTAL NO OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED